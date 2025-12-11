TheTrucker.com
NTSB says blackout was cause of cargo ship crashing into Baltimore bridge

By Bruce Guthrie -
NTSB issued its final report regarding the cargo ship that crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge that caused its collapse. (AP PHOTO)

After an investigation that lasted nearly two years, the National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on this week on the cargo ship that collided with the Francis Scott Key Bridge and its subsequent collapse.

In a press release, the board stated it issued its final report after approving on November 18.

The accident occurred on March 26, 2024, and involved the containership Dali, which was transiting out of Baltimore Harbor in Baltimore, Maryland, when it experienced losses of electrical power, propulsion, and steering and struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

A substantial portion of the bridge subsequently collapsed into the river, killing six highway workers who were on the bridge when the vessel struck.

The investigation determined that the probable cause of this accident was a loss of electrical power (blackout), due to a loose signal wire connection to a terminal block stemming from the improper installation of wire-label banding, resulting in the vessel’s loss of propulsion and steering close to the bridge.

As a result of this investigation, the NTSB issued 14 new marine safety recommendations and 4 new highway safety recommendations.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

