Woman dead after New York crash with semi truck

SHERBURNE, New York — One woman is dead after a crash in New York last week.

The incident occurred last Thursday. New York State Police say the incident occurred on December 4, at approximately 1:43 p.m. on State Route 12B in Sherburne for a report of a two-car accident.

Police say a 2022 Volvo tractor trailer, driven by Jacob F. Relyea, 57, of Bridgeport, was traveling north on State Route 12B, when he encountered a white-out snow squall, lost control and crossed over into the southbound lane, colliding head on with a 2019 Subaru sedan driven by Danica R. Jones, 32, of Earlville.

Jones died at the scene.

Troopers administered a Standard Field Sobriety Test and Relyea showed negative signs of impairment.

Relyea was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations.