Washington doctor indicted for trafficking DOT Physical examinations and narcotics

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Washington doctor has been indicted by a federal grand jury in relation to Department of Transportation physical examinations.

According to a press release, United States Attorney Pete Serrano announced that on November 14, 2025, a federal grand jury for the Eastern District of Washington returned the indictment charging Anna Elperin, 42, with 26 felony counts relating to prescriptions for controlled substances and Department of Transportation commercial driver’s licenses physical examinations Elperin wrote and performed at her former clinic, Awake Health, PLLC, in Ellensburg, Washington, between July 2018 and September 2022.

Elperin was arrested by federal law enforcement officers on November 21, 2025, and made her initial appearance in federal magistrate court on November 24, according to the release

The Indictment alleges that Elperin was involved in two separate fraudulent schemes.

First, Elperin allegedly falsified medical examinations for commercial driver’s license applicants. According to court documents, Elperin, who was a trained and certified medical examiner eligible to perform Department of Transportation physicals, improperly performed physical examinations and then certified candidates for commercial driver’s licenses were physically qualified for such licenses when they in fact were not.

The US Attorney’s release also alleges that Elperin failed to transmit data about the certifications she signed to the Department of Transportation as required.

Second, Elperin allegedly issued false and fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances outside the scope of professional practice and for no legitimate medical purpose, occasionally prescribing her staff prescriptions which she herself would allegedly take from the staff member.

Court documents state that Elperin had a pre-signed prescription pad at her clinic, Awake Health, and allegedly permitted staff members to write themselves prescriptions for controlled substances. Elperin herself also allegedly signed prescriptions for controlled substances for staff and others which Elperin then requested the individual return to Elperin for her own use.

“This investigation has been ongoing for a long time, and I am proud to work with such diligent investigative agencies who are focused on public safety, especially with the current environment of public concerns related to motor carrier qualifications and safety” stated Mr. Serrano.

Elperin has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the Department of Transportation; six counts of making a false writing or document; Six counts of falsification of federal records; conspiracy to dispense controlled substances and to acquire controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, or deception; three counts of false statements relating to health care matters; five counts of dispensing and distribution of controlled substances; and four counts of acquiring or obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, or deception.

A hearing for Elperin’s detention pending trial was held on November 26.

Authorities say prior to the detention hearing, the United States Attorney’s Office filed two detention motions arguing that it proffered that Elperin was frequently visibly impaired at work at Awake Health and had threatened and intimidated staff members, including with a firearm. At the detention hearing, Magistrate Judge Alex C. Ekstrom highlighted that there was currently no evidence that any of Elperin’s substance or alcohol abuse, which underlined the charged offenses, had been addressed. Judge Ekstrom further expressed concerns about Elperin’s substance and alcohol use, mental health, and acts of ensconcing herself in her house to further her addiction. Magistrate Judge Ekstrom detained Elperin pending trial.

“This indictment highlights our unwavering commitment to exposing and pursuing fraudulent conduct by medical professionals in the motor carrier industry who are willing to jeopardize public safety,” said Cory LeGars, Special Agent-in-Charge of the Department of Transportation Office of Inspector General, Western Region. “Working closely with our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners, we will continue to aggressively prevent, detect, and prosecute actions that undermine the integrity of DOT’s safety programs.”

“DEA holds physicians who prescribe controlled substances to a very high standard so they do not become drug dealers with a medical license,” said David F. Reames, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Seattle Field Division. “Not only did Dr. Elperin fail to uphold this standard, in some instances she obtained the controlled substances for her personal use. We are proud of the work of DEA and our partners for holding her accountable.”

Unrelated to the federal investigation, in December 2021 and September 2022, respectively, the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery and the Washington State Department of Health restricted Elperin’s medical license.