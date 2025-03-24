Peterbilt unveils new engine and transmission combo

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt announced on Monday the availability of the PACCAR TX-12 PRO automated transmission with PACCAR MX-13 engines for the Peterbilt Models 579, 567 and 589 in a media release.

The company says the new transmission-engine combination offers optimized performance for both on and off highway applications such as dump trucks and tankers.

“The seamless integration of the TX-12 PRO transmission and the PACCAR MX-13 engine creates a robust powertrain configuration for many types of on-highway and vocational applications,” said Erik Johnson, assistant general manager, Sales and Marketing for Peterbilt.“

The company says this advanced powertrain “delivers superior fuel efficiency and uptime for our customers.”

Operating with the MX-13 engine, the TX-12 PRO supports up to 1,700 lb.-ft. of torque and is ideal for applications such as dump trucks, tankers, municipality vehicles and more.