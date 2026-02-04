Four people dead in crash involving 2 semi trucks in Indiana

JAY COUNTY, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash in Indiana has killed four people.

Indiana State Police (ISP) announced the investigation of the crash in a news release on Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Tuesday just before 4 p.m. when ISP wqs called to the area of State Road 67 and County Road 550 East in Jay County to assist the Jay County Sheriff’s Department with a crash.

ISP says the investigation shows that a 2019 International semi truck, driven by Gert Pretoruis, 44, of Geneva, was traveling east on State Road 67 near County Road 550 East when it slowed down for traffic.

A 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by Bekzhan Beishekeev, 30, of Philadelphia, Penn., that was also eastbound did not stop and swerved into the westbound lane hitting a 2011 Chevrolet van that was driven by Donald Stipp, 55, of Portland.

The Jay County Coroner’s Office has identified Henry Eicher, 50, of Bryant, Menno Eicher, 25, of Bryant, Paul Eicher, 19, of Bryant, and Simon Girod, 23, of Bryant as the four people who were killed in the crash.

ISP says its Critical Incident Reconstruction Team is working with the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Division, Jay County Sheriff’s Department, and Jay County Coroner’s Office to complete the investigation.