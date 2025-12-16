DispatchMVP announces strategic integration partnership with Azuga

DispatchMVP has announced a new integration partnership with Azuga, a Bridgestone company. According to a Dec. 15 statement released by Dispatch MVP, the partnership brings together industry-leading telematics, safety intelligence and AI-powered dispatch automation in one seamless platform for small and mid-size fleets.

This collaboration connects Azuga’s GPS tracking, driver behavior analytics and safety telemetry with DispatchMVP’s automation engine and Otto, the AI Dispatch Assistant.

“Together, we are delivering a more intelligent, efficient and connected operating system for modern trucking operations — while opening the door for Azuga to extend the reach of its telematics solutions into fast-growing AI-enabled fleets,” the statement noted.

What this means for fleets

With this integration, DispatchMVP users gain:

Real-time GPS + geofencing that powers automated dispatch workflows;

Driver behavior and safety events imported directly into compliance, scoring and coaching modules;

Fault codes and maintenance alerts that trigger preventative maintenance tasks;

Richer ETAs and exception detection, combining Azuga’s data with DispatchMVP’s AI; and

Streamlined onboarding, with Azuga recommended as a preferred hardware and telematics option.

The integration positions Azuga’s telematics platform at the center of the rapidly expanding ecosystem of AI-driven dispatch tools, adding new activation opportunities and deeper long-term customer engagement, according to DispatchMVP.

Delivering more than visibility

DispatchMVP notes that today’s fleets need more than visibility; they need automation, prediction and intelligent workflows.

“By pairing Azuga’s telematics foundation with DispatchMVP’s AI-driven decisioning engine, we are helping carriers reduce manual workload, operate more safely and run significantly more efficiently,” said Tony Harmon, founder of DispatchMVP.

“For Azuga, this partnership strengthens its presence in the SMB (small- and medium-size business) trucking market by embedding its data directly into daily dispatch operations — the place where fleets make their fastest and most frequent decisions,” he continued.

Harmon describes the partnership as a major milestone in DispatchMVP’s mission to revolutionize fleet automation for SMB carriers and brokers.

“As we onboard customers from our 1,600 beta registrants and continue to accelerate growth, Azuga’s involvement further validates the scale, demand and trajectory of what we are building together,” Harmon said, adding that DispatchMVP will provide updates as the integration with Azuga rolls out.