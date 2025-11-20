TheTrucker.com
FMCSA yanks 5 ELDs from list of approved devices

By Linda Garner-Bunch -
WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) announced Nov. 20 that five electronic logging devices (ELDs) have been removed from its list of registered devices.

The affected devices include:

  • Ontime Logs PT – model OTL100; ELD identifier, c3ac23; provider, Ontime Logs Inc.
  • Green Light ELD – model PT30, IOSiX; ELD identifier, GLEHOS; provider, Green Light ELD LLC
  • Sahara ELD – model GDELD1000, ELD identifier, SAHELD; provider, Sahara ELD LLC
  • US FAST ELD – model USFASTELD1; ELD identifier, UFE021; provider, US FAST ELD
  • ELDWISE – model EWS; ELD identifier, EWS092; provider, NextParse LLC (f/k/a ELDWISE)

According to the FMCSA, the devices were removed because the companies failed to meet minimum requirements as noted in Title 49 CFR Appendix A to Subpart B of Part 395.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

  1. Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.
  2. Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Jan. 20, 2026.
Linda Garner-Bunch has been with The Trucker since 2020, picking up the reins as managing editor in 2022. Linda has nearly 40 years of experience in the publishing industry, covering topics from the trucking and automotive industry to employment, real estate, home decor, crafts, cooking, weddings, high school sports — you name it, she’s written about it. She is also an experienced photographer, designer and copy editor who has a heartfelt love for the trucking industry, from the driver’s seat to the C-suite.

