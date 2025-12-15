Physical Activity Alliance taps Bob Perry as inaugural industry ambassador

The Physical Activity Alliance (PAA) has appointed Bob Perry as the inaugural Industry Ambassador for Transportation & Trucking for the CEO Pledge for Physical Activity.

PAA’s CEO Pledge for Physical Activity calls on leaders to prioritize movement in the workplace, model active living and support the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Active People, Healthy Nation goal of helping 27 million more Americans become more active by 2027.

PAA’s Industry Ambassador Program is designed to expand the reach and impact of the group’s CEO pledge program by engaging industry leaders who can champion physical activity within their own sectors. According to a statement released by PAA, Perry’s appointment will help pave the way for a broader network of ambassadors across the economy.

Perry, better known as “The Trucker Trainer,” is an advocate for driver health and wellness. In addition to hosting the FIT DRIVERS podcast, he is a longtime contributor to TheTrucker.com as the author of The Trucker Trainer monthly column.

“We are honored to have Bob Perry as our first Industry Ambassador,” said Michael Stack, president of PAA. “His passion for driver health and his credibility in the trucking community will help us reach employers and leaders who can make physical activity a visible, everyday part of work life.”

In his role as a PAA industry ambassador, Perry will:

Promote the CEO Pledge for Physical Activity to executives and employers across the transportation and trucking industry.

Highlight industry-specific success stories and practical strategies for getting drivers and other employees moving more during the workday.

Provide introductions to potential pledge signatories, industry organizations, and events where physical activity can be elevated as a business priority.

According to PAA, tracking progress within the transportation sector will help the alliance “position physical activity as a unifying issue that benefits every industry.”

Additional ambassadors will be identified in other sectors, including manufacturing, health care, education, finance, technology and government.

“I am excited to have been appointed as the inaugural Ambassador for the Physical Activity Alliance,” Perry said.

“Encouraging CEOs to develop and promote health and fitness initiatives within the transportation sector aligns perfectly with my mission in busing and trucking over the past several decades,” he continued. “As we initiate the pilot phase of the Industry Ambassador Program in Transportation and Trucking, I take pride in inspiring the identification of more ambassadors across various sectors.”

PAA says it will announce future Industry Ambassadors in the months ahead and invites suggestions and nominations from partners and stakeholders.

For more information about PAA’s CEO Pledge for Physical Activity, click here.