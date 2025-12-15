Don’t miss out: TCA’s key roundtable discussions at Truckload 2026

The 2026 TCA Annual Convention includes a refreshed slate of moderated, topic-driven Roundtable Discussions designed to spark candid dialogue, peer-to-peer learning and practical takeaways you can bring home to your fleet.

“These quick 45-minute discussions take place on Monday (March 2, 2026) from 11:00–11:45 a.m., giving attendees the chance to sit shoulder-to-shoulder with leaders facing the same headwinds, questions, and opportunities,” TCA said. “Attendees are free to participate in whichever topic-focused discussion is relevant to them.”

Building a Culture of Compliance and Safety: Strategies for Today’s Challenges

“As regulations shift and enforcement tightens, compliance and safety have become mission-critical pillars of every fleet,” TCA said. “This session explores real-world approaches to mitigating risk, engaging employees, anticipating regulatory changes, and building a culture of accountability across your organization. Whether you manage ten trucks or ten thousand, this conversation will ground your safety strategy in what’s working right now.”

Moderated by Dave Heller, senior vice president of safety & government affairs, TCA.

The Unknown World of Equipment & Maintenance

“Longer trade cycles, higher maintenance costs, tariff pressures, changing investment strategies — this open-sharing roundtable goes beyond theory and gets into the real decisions carriers are making to keep their fleets safe, reliable, and cost-effective,” TCA said. “Step away from the abstract and learn directly from peers navigating the same economic conditions shaping your own equipment and maintenance strategy.”

Moderated by Jack Porter, TCA truckload profitability program facilitator.

Driving Operational Excellence and Profits

“Operations has always been the engine of the truckload business—and in today’s market, every decision counts,” TCA said. “In this session, participants will explore KPI management, network optimization, TMS utilization, driver engagement, incentive structures, and the operational levers that most directly impact profitability. If you want to learn from carriers who are outperforming in a challenging freight environment, this is the room you want to be in.”

Moderated by Steve Phillips, TCA truckload profitability program facilitator.

Marketing Technology: Raising Your Company’s Visibility and Impact

“This interactive discussion digs into digital strategies, recruiting alignment, paid advertising, social media management, audience targeting, workforce development, and the growing relationship between sales, operations, and brand identity,” TCA said. “Whether you have a marketing department or simply wear the hat yourself, you’ll leave with practical, scalable tactics for elevating your fleet’s presence.”

Moderated by Shepard Dunn, TCA truckload profitability program facilitator.

