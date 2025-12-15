What Ryder’s CEO succession plan means for the company

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is unveiling the succession plan for the company’s leadership.

Chairman and CEO Robert E. Sanchez, 60, will retire on March 31, 2026. As part of the succession plan approved by the company’s board of directors, Ryder’s president and COO John J. Diez, 54, will assume the CEO role effective March 31, 2026. Diez was also elected to the company’s board of directors.

Robert E. Sanchez

Sanchez, who was named CEO in Jan. 2013 and chairman of the board in May 2013, will assume the role of executive chair of the company’s board of directors to ensure a smooth transition.

“On behalf of the board, I offer a heartfelt thank you to Robert for his steadfast leadership, strategic vision, and for delivering excellent results and record shareholder value,” said Michael F. Hilton, lead independent director of Ryder’s board. “Robert has led the development and execution of Ryder’s balanced growth strategy to derisk the business, improve returns, and accelerate the growth of our supply chain and dedicated businesses that has transformed the company’s return profile. We are proud to name John to be Ryder’s next CEO as part of a well-planned succession. John has an exceptional business track record, understands our customers’ needs, and knows the company very well as a result of his more-than-20-year tenure with Ryder.”

Three Decades of Service

“Serving Ryder for more than three decades has truly been an extraordinary experience. I’ve had the privilege of working alongside the most talented and dedicated professionals in our industry to deliver for our employees, customers, and shareholders,” Sanchez said. “I’ve worked with John for over two decades and his deep understanding of our business, sound judgment and strategic mindset uniquely positions him to lead the company. I am confident that he is the right leader to drive Ryder’s continued growth.”

John J. Diez

“It is a great honor to be a part of this exceptional organization and culture. Ryder is home to incredibly talented and determined people and a superb culture that are the foundation of its commitment to our customers,” Diez said. “Thanks to Robert’s strong leadership, we have enormous opportunities to continue growing as the complexity of supply chains intensify and the demand for our port-to-door services increases. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Robert, the board, and our entire team to leverage the power of Ryder.”

Diez has served as president and COO since Jan. 1, contributing to the company’s strategic direction and operational management. Previously, he served as executive vice president and CFO. During his tenure with Ryder, Diez was also president of Ryder’s fleet management business, leading all areas of fleet operations and maintenance, as well as president of the company’s dedicated transportation business unit where he led strong revenue growth and improved business returns.