Ryder taps new leadership with COO and CFO appointments

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. has announces the appointment of John J. Diez to president and chief operating officer (COO), effective Jan. 1, 2025; in this new role, Diez will continue to report to Ryder chairman and CEO Robert E. Sanchez with responsibility for the general management of all business operations of Ryder’s three business segments.

Cristina Gallo-Aquino, most recently senior vice president, controller, and principal accounting officer since August 2020, has been promoted to succeed Diez as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO), also effective Jan.1, 2025. In this role, Gallo-Aquino will oversee all of Ryder’s financial management functions, including finance and accounting, treasury, tax, audit, investor relations, and continue to serve as principal accounting officer.

“At Ryder, we have a commitment to talent development at all levels in our organization,” Sanchez said. “This includes providing leadership opportunities in positions that broaden our team’s capabilities through rotational assignments, as well as providing roles of increasing responsibility that contribute to the long-term progress and stability of our company. These appointments are an example of that commitment. Both executives bring a powerful combination of industry knowledge to their new roles, complemented by a deep understanding of Ryder’s overall business operations and how our business units collaborate.”

According to a media release, during his 22-year tenure at Ryder, Diez has held a variety of senior business and financial management roles with increasing responsibility. Prior to his current role serving as the company’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since May 2021, he was president of Ryder’s FMS business, leading all areas of global fleet operations, as well as president of the company’s DTS business unit where he led strong revenue growth and improved business returns.

Gallo-Aquino joined Ryder in 2004 and has extensive financial and accounting experience. Prior to her current role, she served as vice president and chief financial officer for the company’s FMS business unit and vice president and corporate controller.