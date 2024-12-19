FMCSA removes two more devices from the list of registered ELDs

WASHINGTON — Motor carriers and drivers using Mountain ELD and XELD devices have 60 days to replace them with compliant ELDs after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) removed them from the list of registered ELDs.

According to an FMCSA press release, o n Wednesday, the FMCSA removed the following ELDs from the list of registered ELDs due to the providers’ failure to meet the minimum requirements established in 49 CFR part 395, subpart B, appendix A.

Mountain ELD – Model number MT01 , ELD Identifier MTIA01 , ELD Provider Alaska Safety Inc.

Model number , ELD Identifier , ELD Provider XELD – Model number GSIPTH, ELD Identifier AT3103 , ELD Provider XELD.

According to the release, the above ELDs now appear on FMCSA’s Revoked Devices list.

Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Feb. 9, 2025.

Motor carriers and drivers who continue to use the revoked ELDs listed above on or after Feb. 9 will be in violation of 49 CFR 395.8(a)(1)—“No record of duty status,” and drivers will be placed out-of-service in accordance with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) OOS Criteria.

According to the release, if the ELD providers correct all identified deficiencies for their devices, FMCSA will place the ELDs back on the Registered Devices list and inform the industry and the field of the update. However, FMCSA strongly encourages motor carriers to take the actions listed above now to avoid compliance issues in the event that these deficiencies are not addressed by the ELD providers.