Lactalis Canada recognizes The Erb Group’s commitment to excellence as Carrier of the Year 2024

Toronto, ON — The Erb Group has been named Carrier of the Year 2024 by Lactalis Canada in recognition of its long-standing partnership, exceptional service quality, and outstanding commitment to overcoming challenges.

“This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Erb team, from terminal staff to drivers and corporate support,” said Marty Otten, vice president of Sales.

According to a company media release, the award was presented during Lactalis Canada’s inaugural Carrier Awards Meeting held on December 5 at the Delta Hotel in downtown Toronto. The event brought together carrier partners from across Canada, with approximately 90 attendees. Of the five awards presented, The Erb Group was honoured with the top accolade for its multifaceted service offerings and dedication to ensuring exceptional outcomes, even in the face of major challenges.

This recognition celebrates The Erb Group’s role as a critical partner in Lactalis Canada’s mission to deliver high-value, time-sensitive freight to customers nationwide. The company’s ability to provide tailored solutions and seamless collaboration were noted as key factors in earning this distinction.

“Being recognized by one of the world’s largest dairy producers is a significant achievement, and it reflects the strength of our partnership with Lactalis Canada,” Otten said. “The Erb Group is proud to be part of this success and remains committed to delivering excellence.”

According to the release, as a leader in temperature-controlled transportation for over 65 years, The Erb Group continues to build strong relationships with its partners, supporting industries such as food and beverage with innovative, reliable refrigerated solutions across Canada and North America.