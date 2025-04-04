National Carriers Inc. picks 2024 Driver of the Year

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) is announcing its choice for 2024 Driver of the Year.

Perry Williams, an owner-operator in the Reefer 48 state division with more than two decades of service to the company, exemplifies the excellence and dedication that has made NCI an industry leader, according to a company media release.

“What makes Perry so valuable is he is always up for a challenge no matter how bad or good it is. He understands the industry with its highs and lows,” Jason Greer, director of livestock. “He always says ‘that’s trucking.’ The fact is, you can give him a task and walk away knowing he will do everything in his power to get it done the right way and if not, he lets everyone know what he needs to get it done.”

Versatile and Professional

Since joining NCI in June 2003, Williams has established himself as a versatile professional, operating across multiple divisions including livestock, regional boxed beef, local flatbed, tallow and hides. Throughout his career with NCI, Williams has logged an impressive two million safe miles.

Williams’ recent accolades include:

Driver of the Month for the state of Kansas in 2023.

NCI’s Driver of the Month award in May 2024.

Serving as a company ambassador at National Beef’s corporate office in Kansas City, Mo.

Exceptional Work Ethic

Greer attributes Williams’ exceptional work ethic to his father’s influence.

“His father was all about customer service as he worked in the food industry by helping to get a famous West Coast favorite eatery to where it is today,” Greer said. “From the way you looked, dressed, and communicated at the job. Perry still holds true to his father’s core values.”

Williams’ professionalism, superior communication skills, and positive attitude have earned him the distinction of being truly “Elite” in the transportation industry. His willingness to help and dedication to excellence make him an invaluable member of the NCI team, according to the release.