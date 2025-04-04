TheTrucker.com
NTSB: Truck driver’s failure to slow down cause 2023 crash and blaze on I-95 in Philly

By The Associated Press -
This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as crews work on the scene in Philadelphia on Monday, June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned, sparking a fire underneath a major Philadelphia interstate that resulted in the collapse of an overpass in 2023, failed to slow down on the exit ramp, federal investigators said.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued its final report in the June 2023 crash at an Interstate 95 exit ramp and “found probable cause” that the driver exited the highway above the posted speed limit.

In addition, NTSB says it’s possible that driver fatigue played a role in the incident. The truck driver was killed in the accident; there were no other deaths or injuries.

Another factor in the intense blaze that collapsed part of the highway was the driver’s failure to secure a manhole cover on the truck, which was transporting about 8,500 gallons of gasoline.

The NTSB’s findings come after state officials had said earlier that the driver lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp. Federal officials also had earlier flagged the open manhole cover as an issue.

I-95 reopened less than two weeks after the collapse, a quicker-than-expected rebuild to get traffic flowing again on a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

Among the “lessons learned” the NTSB cited in its report were the importance of mitigating commercial truck driver fatigue and the benefit of electronic stability control, a system designed to prevent rollovers. The truck did not have the system, investigators said, but it could have stopped the rollover even with the truck traveling over the posted speed limit.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business.

