Start preparing now for big changes to FMCSA’s safety measurement system

Major changes are coming to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA’s) Compliance, Safety, Accountability program — specifically the Safety Measurement System (SMS) portion.

Since some of the changes specify whether inspection violations should be attributed to the carrier or the driver, it’s highly likely that the agency’s Pre-Employment Screening Program (PSP) will see changes as well.

Change has been in the works for some time at FMCSA. In March 2023, the agency outlined the need for changes and asked for industry input from carriers, drivers, law enforcement agencies and more. In November 2024, the FMCSA posted a request for comments in the Federal Register.

In a January 2025 webinar, Wesley Russell from the FMCSA’s Compliance Division explained some of the changes. The slides from the presentation can be downloaded here.

Goodbye to BASICS

In the first major change, the familiar seven BASICs are going away, replaced by six “Compliance Categories.” The “Controlled Substances and Alcohol” BASIC will be folded in to the “Unsafe Driving” category. Additionally, all Out of Service (OOS) violations will also be included in “Unsafe Driving.”

Vehicle Maintenance

A second big change impacts the Vehicle Maintenance category. Violations that drivers could have, or should have, identified in a pre-trip inspection will be listed as “Vehicle Maintenance: Driver Observed.”

Currently, the list of driver-observed violations totals 858 inspection items, but the number could change by the time the new regulation becomes final. For an automatic download of the current list, click here.

“Dividing those (violations) out does a better job increasing our understanding of what violations are occurring, and gives us a head start already on determining where to go look to determine if maybe there’s smaller things on quick checks that are not being found, or maybe it’s something bigger in the overall maintenance program,” Russell said, referring to changes made to the Vehicle Maintenance category.

The PSP program is not a part of CSA, but it draws data from the same inspection process; that data is then included on the driver’s record. A determination of a maintenance violation as “driver observed” is likely to end up on the PSP. Currently, carriers who are considering hiring a new driver can see maintenance violations, but each can make their own determination of whether it’s an indication of driver safety. With that determination already made by CSA, drivers who don’t adequately perform pre-trip inspections may have a tougher time getting hired.

Violation severity ratings

A third major change deals with severity weights of violations. Currently, violations are scored on a scale of 1 to 10, with minor violations at the low end and more serious violations earning towards the top of the scale.

The new system will scale violations in just one of two categories. Out-of-service (OOS) violations and those that result in disqualification of the driver will get a “2.” Everything else is a “1.”

Further, violations will be grouped into about 100 categories with other similar violations.

“So, we’ve got a 14-hour, 11-hour, a rest break, and then 70-hour rule violation,” Russell explained. “If all of those are in the same group, then what that’s saying is we’re going to issue only one point, even if, the inspection has all of those on it.”

The idea is to identify problem areas without hammering the carrier with lots of points — and a potential intervention — over a driver with multiple violations during one inspection.

What’s the timeline?

When asked when the changes will become effective, Russell was unsure. He explained that a complete revamp of the CSA website needs to occur, and more questions answered about the methodology used.

Carriers will continue using the current system for now. When the changes go live, the current information already listed in the SMS will be converted to the new format.

In the meantime, those interested can find more information at csa.fmcsa.dot.gov/PrioritizationPreview. To submit questions, click here.

Initially, the FMCSA planned a series of three webinars — one in January 2025, one in February and one in March — to help industry stakeholders prepare for the changes; however, the February and March webinars were cancelled.

Although months will pass before the changes are implemented, becoming familiar with the upcoming changes before they are implemented will keep drivers ahead.