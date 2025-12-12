Attention drivers: The DOT physical exam is a chance to take control of your health — and your life

The requirements for driving a commercial motor vehicle go far beyond operating skills — so much so that the government has a dedicated agency to monitor and supervise the industry. I’m talking about the U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), of course.

A behind-the-scenes — but still important — part of the driving job is making sure your credentials are current. This can mean renewing your commercial driver’s license (CDL), retaking hazmat or other certification tests, refiling for TWIC (transportation worker identification credential) cards and, of course, passing periodic DOT physical examinations.

As in other DOT-regulated industries, CDL holders need to demonstrate that they are healthy enough to perform their duties without endangering the public.

The standard frequency for DOT physical exams is every two years, but there are numerous exceptions. If you are diagnosed with certain health conditions — like high blood pressure (hypertension), high blood glucose levels (pre-diabetes or diabetes), sleep apnea or another breathing condition — you may need to pass a physical every year. Additionally, if you suffer an illness or injury that disqualifies you from driving, you’ll need another physical exam to return to work.

These days, the rules for exams are tougher than they were in the past.

In the “old days,” drivers could go to any doctor that performed physicals. Drivers with borderline health problems could “shop” for doctors who were known to be lenient about medical standards. If a driver failed one doctor’s exam, they could simply go to another doctor, continuing the process until they passed the physical and received a medical card. Then it was back to work … until that physical card expired and the process began again.

Currently, medical examiners must register with the FMCSA, and exam results are reported. Once a physician reports that you did not qualify for a medical card, you’ll have to address the issue and be retested before getting behind the wheel again.

There are numerous health issues that can disqualify a CDL driver.

A common issue among drivers is hypertension, or high blood pressure. The disease is common among people who are aging or carry some extra weight, and especially among smokers. Much of the truck driving population fits one or all of these three categories.

It often begins with an observation that blood pressure is “a little high,” often followed by a lower reading as the driver relaxes. But hypertension is a progressive condition, and it won’t go away by itself.

Unfortunately, too many drivers decide that once they have their medical card, they’re good for another year or two and don’t treat the condition until they can no longer pass the physical.

Other medical conditions are progressive, too. If you’re like most drivers, it becomes harder to lose weight as you age. Smoking isn’t an easy habit to kick, and many drivers use tobacco products to help them cope with the stress that comes with the job.

On the other hand, treatment for many conditions is easy and relatively cheap. Blood pressure medications, for example, are inexpensive and effective. Adjustments to diet and a little exercise can make a big difference in blood sugar levels. Sleep studies are inconvenient and can be expensive without insurance, but CPAP or BiPAP machines provide much better rest and make you a safer driver.

Treatments are often available, but drivers often don’t heed the warnings they receive during exams.

Be prepared for your next DOT physical.

If you have a physical exam coming up, there are some things you can do to improve your chances of passing.

For starters, skip the caffeine and nicotine on the day of the exam. Both are stimulants and will increase your heart rate and blood pressure. If you’ve had problems with blood sugar, eat a light meal — or wait until after the exam. If you’re on prescription medication, be sure to take it before the exam (unless advised otherwise by your health care provider).

If you’ve been diagnosed with a medical condition, you’ll need to explain any medications you’ve been prescribed and provide contact information for the physician who is treating you. Both are printed on the prescription bottle, so the easiest solution is to bring the bottle with you.

If you have had recent lab tests, bring a copy of the results with you. If you have medical waivers for any condition, such as sight in one eye only or insulin-dependent diabetes, you’ll need a form from your treating physician.

Most CPAP machines record usage details that the prescribing doctor can review. You may need to provide these results as well as a statement from the treating physician that the treatment is effective.

The examiner will need to certify that your condition is treated and controlled. If you aren’t sure what to bring, call the clinic and ask about your specific condition before you go.

Attitude can make a difference for the better.

The most important test you’ll need to pass is your attitude toward maintaining your physical health.

If you consider the exam simply an inconvenient task you need to occasionally perform for your job, you’re missing the point. Failing a physical exam means that a medical professional is certifying that you aren’t healthy enough to operate a commercial vehicle.

While many drivers focus on the issue of not being able to work, they should instead focus on the health problems identified in the exam. High blood pressure, for example, can be deadly. If left untreated, it could result in a heart attack or stroke.

The DOT physical exam is an opportunity for you to get a detailed summary of your health and identify any issues that could potentially shorten your lifespan. Ignoring those issues doesn’t just make it harder to pass the next physical; it also directly impacts your family and everything that’s important to you. Even if you pass the exam, it can reveal conditions that you’ll need to see your primary care physician about.

After you pass your exam, be sure to get your medical certification card and carry it with you. Your doctor is required to report the results to the state that issued your CDL, but the system still has glitches. Having a copy could keep you from being placed out of service at an inspection.

Commercial drivers are known for their dedication and for getting the job done. Taking care of your health helps you do more — and have more years to share with loved ones.