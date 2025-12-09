Instructional pocket guides are useful tools for knowledgeable drivers.

By the time a truck driver is on his third or fourth job, they’ve accumulated a nice collection of booklets that they received in the various orientation programs they attended. (Unless, of course, they simply left those books wherever they stashed them in the last truck they were assigned.)

While these booklets aren’t exactly entertaining reading — and no one should be expected to memorize them word for word — every driver should have an idea of what they contain and know how to look up information as needed.

Why do I need these books?

One reason that some carriers hand out these materials is to moderate their liability. Drivers have less of an ability to claim “I didn’t know” when the carrier has a signed receipt for the book containing the answers. In reality, however, every driver sometimes needs help to make sure the job is being done right, and the booklets are resources that provide some of that help.

The mini-version of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations (FMCSRs), for example, is a great place to check up on things you might hear from other drivers. Before the internet, the C.B. radio was where the amateur lawyers and trucking professors shared their “knowledge.” Like the internet, it has always been a great idea to verify statements heard on the C.B. before finding out the hard way. Lessons learned from a friendly law enforcement officer can be embarrassing and expensive.

What can I learn?

Do you want to know if the peeling conspicuity tape on your trailer’s under-ride bumper can get you ticketed? Are you questioning your carrier’s random drug screening process? Do you need to make sure the paperwork is correct for the hazardous materials load you just picked up? Those questions and much more are answered in the FMCSA pocket-sized book of regulations.

There is online help as well

You can also look up regulations online. There are links to the various sections of the regulations and a search box on each page. Be aware, however, that a search usually turns up page upon page of results and it can be difficult to zero in on what you’re looking for.

Then there is HAZMAT

If your carrier hauls hazardous materials, you may have been provided with a hazmat pocket guide. Although the number of pages in this book can be intimidating, the majority are filled with an alphabetical list of hazardous materials. When picking up a load containing hazmat, you can look information about each material in the load. This helps in multiple ways.

First, if you sign for the cargo and the paperwork isn’t correct, you could be responsible. The paperwork should list each material by its proper name and UN number. That’s important because if there is a leak or you are involved in an accident, emergency responders need to know exactly what the material is so they know how to deal with it.

Do you know how to spell “Diisopropyl Peroxydicarbonate?”

Most drivers don’t.

The hazardous materials pocketbook gives you the correct spelling, along with the hazard class and UN or NA number, so you can check the paperwork.

How the material is loaded on your trailer is important, too. Some substances are simply prohibited, you aren’t allowed to haul them, period. Some can be hauled, but only in limited quantities. Some must be loaded on the floor and never stacked. Some can’t be loaded in the same trailer with certain other hazardous materials, and some can be loaded together but must be separated by other, non-hazardous freight so they don’t mix if there’s an accident.

Then, there’s the question of placards. There are two hazmat tables in your book. If the hazard class of a substance is listed in table one, you must affix placards if you haul any amount. Table two shows the classes that you’ll only need to placard if you have a total of more than 1,000 pounds. Your pocket-book shows which placards you’ll need and when. Many carriers won’t haul anything included in table one because of the additional rules involved and the extra liability if something goes wrong.

The shipper is required to provide a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) for each hazardous material shipped. This important document tells emergency responders what that dangers of the hazmat are, how to protect the public if there’s a spill or a fire, whether the material is harmful if it gets into a creek or other waterway, and what materials can be used to put out a fire. It also tells responders what protective equipment they’ll need to deal with a spill.

Unfortunately, some shippers may not provide an MSDS for every type of hazmat in the load. That’s where the third of the pocket-books you may have received comes in. The Emergency Response Guidebook (ERG) provides the same basic information as the MSDS and can keep you from a citation if the MSDS isn’t present. The book is updated every few years, so make sure you have the current version.

The color-coded sections of the book contain lists of different materials. One section lists them alphabetically by their proper name, another shows them in the order of their UN number. A first responder can know exactly what is in the load from the number on the placard. Another section provides information about the substance, while the final section provides information about isolation and evacuation in case of a spill. Emergency responders may need to evacuate a small area or an area that’s miles across, depending on the hazard, the wind direction and other factors.

While the ERG provides helpful information, all a driver really needs to know about this booklet is that it should be treated as part of the load paperwork. The paperwork belongs within your reach while driving with your seat belt fastened, and it should be left on the driver’s seat or in the door pouch when you’re out of the vehicle. Keep your ERG there, too.

The next time you’re stuck waiting to be loaded or unloaded, get more familiar with these important resources. You’ll reduce your risk of a hazmat violation and just maybe help save lives.