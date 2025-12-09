FMSCA pulls 3 ELDs from registered device list

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is pulling three electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices.

The impacted devices include:

PSS ELD – Model PRS; ELD identifier PRS271; Provider: Pioneer Safety Solutions

Black Bear ELD – Model BRS; BRS254; Provider: Black Bear

RT ELD Plus Accurate Elite – Model RT-Elite-BLE3647; RTEL47; Provider: Rollingtrans

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Feb. 7, 2026.