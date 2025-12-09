TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

FMSCA pulls 3 ELDs from registered device list

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   FMSCA pulls 3 ELDs from registered device list
Reading Time: < 1 minute
FMSCA pulls 3 ELDs from registered device list
FMCSA yanks three ELDs from its registered devices list.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is pulling three electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered devices.

The impacted devices include:

  • PSS ELD – Model PRS; ELD identifier PRS271; Provider: Pioneer Safety Solutions
  • Black Bear ELD – Model BRS; BRS254; Provider: Black Bear
  • RT ELD Plus Accurate Elite – Model RT-Elite-BLE3647; RTEL47; Provider: Rollingtrans

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs. Motor carriers and drivers who use the ELDs listed above must take the following actions:

Discontinue using the revoked ELDs and revert to paper logs or logging software to record required hours of service data.

Replace the revoked ELDs with compliant ELDs from the Registered Devices list before Feb. 7, 2026.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE