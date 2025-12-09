Truck driver dies in Louisiana crash

DESOTO PARISH, La. – A truck driver is dead after a crash on a Louisiana highway.

The crash occurred Monday morning at approximately 3:40 a.m. Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop G responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 49 near Asseff Road. The crash claimed the life of 31-year-old Travion Miller of Coushatta.

Louisiana State Police (LSP) says its preliminary investigation revealed that a 2024 Mack Tractor, driven by Miller, was traveling north on Interstate 49. For reasons still under investigation, the Mack exited the roadway, collided with an unoccupied parked vehicle, traveled up an embankment, and overturned.

Miller, whose restraint use is unknown due to the severity of the crash, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is not suspected; however, standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to obey traffic laws and remain alert while driving. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can mean the difference between life and death.