Deleware police investigating fatal crash involving semi truck

Bruce Guthrie
Deleware police investigating fatal crash involving semi truck
The Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a two-vehicle fatality in Bear.

The crash occurred Sunday night at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to a press release issued by the DSP, who says a tractor-trailer, pulling an unloaded car-hauler trailer, was turning left from East Songsmith Drive onto southbound Bear Christiana Road.

At the same time, a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Bear Christiana Road, approaching East Songsmith Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer hadn’t completed the turn, and the car-hauler trailer was still in the intersection. For reasons currently being investigated, the Ford Focus continued northbound and crashed into the car-hauler trailer.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 17-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 43-year-old man from New Castle, Delaware, did not report any injuries.

The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated in cleared.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
