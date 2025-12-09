Deleware police investigating fatal crash involving semi truck

The Delaware State Police (DSP) is investigating a two-vehicle fatality in Bear.
The crash occurred Sunday night at approximately 10:40 p.m., according to a press release issued by the DSP, who says a tractor-trailer, pulling an unloaded car-hauler trailer, was turning left from East Songsmith Drive onto southbound Bear Christiana Road.
At the same time, a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Bear Christiana Road, approaching East Songsmith Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer hadn’t completed the turn, and the car-hauler trailer was still in the intersection. For reasons currently being investigated, the Ford Focus continued northbound and crashed into the car-hauler trailer.
The driver of the Ford Focus, a 17-year-old man from Newark, Delaware, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 43-year-old man from New Castle, Delaware, did not report any injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3.5 hours while the scene was investigated in cleared.
