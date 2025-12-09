Diesel prices plunge again.

Once again, diesel prices are falling.

In its latest weekly report the US Energy Information Administration says the average price for a gallon of diesel dropped by more than nine cents.

The national average price fell from $3.758 to $3.665.

All reporting regions showed decreases in their prices, but two regions reported double-digit plunges.

The Rocky Mountain Region led the way with a drop of more than 16 cents per gallon from $3.665 to $3.498.

The Midwest Region plunged by a dozen cents from $3.755 to $3.635.

The smallest decrease came from the New England Region falling less than a penny from $4.049 to $4.040.