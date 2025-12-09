Diesel prices plunge again.

Once again, diesel prices are falling.
In its latest weekly report the US Energy Information Administration says the average price for a gallon of diesel dropped by more than nine cents.
The national average price fell from $3.758 to $3.665.
All reporting regions showed decreases in their prices, but two regions reported double-digit plunges.
The Rocky Mountain Region led the way with a drop of more than 16 cents per gallon from $3.665 to $3.498.
The Midwest Region plunged by a dozen cents from $3.755 to $3.635.
The smallest decrease came from the New England Region falling less than a penny from $4.049 to $4.040.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.