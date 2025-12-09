ATA announces new senior leadership appointments

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations is announcing four senior leadership appointments taking effect Jan. 1, 2026.

“From halting California’s mad dash to zero to protecting independent drivers, ATA has made tremendous progress towards achieving trucking’s priorities, and each of these highly valued ATA staff members played a pivotal role in enabling us to reach our ambitious goals,” said Chris Spear, president, CEO. “The fact that all four of these promotions were selected internally reflects the immense in-house talent within ATA. These seasoned leaders are proven winners with a long list of accomplishments under their belts, and they have demonstrated repeatedly that they possess the acumen, grit, and expertise to effectively influence policymakers. I look forward to hitting the ground running with this exceptional team in 2026 as we prepare to embark on another successful year.”

Henry Hanscom

Hanscom will succeed Ed Gilroy as chief advocacy and public affairs officer, managing legislative affairs, regulatory policy and the office of public affairs. He joined ATA in 2013 as manager of legislative affairs and has seen his responsibilities steadily grow ever since.

“In 2024, he assumed the role of senior vice president of legislative affairs, overseeing ATA’s Hill Office and a record-setting Call on Washington season that achieved an impressive string of pro-trucking policy triumphs, such as repealing California’s EV truck mandates, securing significant workforce and tax provisions in the Big, Beautiful Bill, and supporting key Executive Branch nominations,” ATA said. “Prior to joining ATA, Hanscom was a professional staffer for U.S. Senator Olympia Snowe (R-Maine).”

Nathan Mehrens

Mehrens has been promoted to senior vice president of regulatory affairs and workforce policy, overseeing ATA’s policy team. He joined ATA in 2022, bringing over two decades of regulatory experience to ATA’s advocacy team.

“Most recently, he has been instrumental in efforts to roll back disruptive employment regulations, advance workforce development, and protect the independent contractor model,” ATA said. “His prior work includes serving in senior roles in the U.S. Department of Labor as the associate deputy secretary and deputy assistant secretary for policy.

Alex Rosen

Rosen has been promoted to senior vice president of legislative affairs, overseeing ATA’s Hill Office. She joined ATA in 2019 and first worked on the policy team before transitioning to ATA’s Hill Office, where she has lobbied House and Senate Republicans and serves as a member of ATA’s Women In Motion Advisory Board.

“She has advanced numerous legislative priorities on behalf of the trucking industry, including increasing truck parking capacity and standardizing base access protocols,” ATA said. “Notably, last Congress, she successfully shepherded the passage of landmark credentialing reform, which will alleviate the longstanding burden of redundant background checks and fees placed on hundreds of thousands of professional truck drivers. Prior to ATA, Rosen worked for the Committee on Homeland Security in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

Brenna Lyles

Lyles has been promoted to vice president of safety policy. She joined ATA in 2023 as director of safety policy and was named senior director of safety policy in 2025.

“In her current role, she has spearheaded efforts to encourage policymakers to enhance training, testing, and licensing standards for CDL-holders,” ATA said. “Lyles previously served as the assistant director of state legislative affairs at the Texas Department of Transportation and, prior to that, worked for the Center for Transportation Research.”

Ed Gilroy Retires

Spear expressed appreciation for Gilroy, who in October announced his coming retirement after more than 13 years of exemplary service to ATA, most recently as the association’s chief advocacy and public affairs officer.

“I want to thank Ed for his innumerable and invaluable contributions to ATA,” Spear said. “I first met Ed at the outset of our careers, and I have always known him to be a highly skilled and effective advocate for the causes that he believes in as well as a true and loyal friend. As the head of our Hill and policy teams, he helped our association reach new heights and achieved victory after victory for our members. I wish him all the best on his well-earned next chapter.”