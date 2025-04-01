GMTA partners with Atlanta organization for hurricane relief in Georgia

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. — Saturday was a day of service to community for the Georgia Motor Trucking Association and an Atlanta non-profit.

Caring For Others, a non-profit organization led by CEO and Founder Eslene Richmond-Shockley for the past two decades, partnered with the GMTA to activate phase three of its disaster recovery for those affected by Hurricane Helene in Augusta, Ga. by distributing 4,500 pairs of shoes and the value of $7 million in merchandise provided from Good360, Caring For Others and Delivering Good to the children and families of Richmond County (Ga.) Schools, as well as clothing and household items to residents impacted by Hurricane Helene, ultimately impacting 2,500 families or 10 thousand lives.

The event was located at Hephzibah, Ga, just outside of Augusta in partnership with The Convoy of Care, NOBLE, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia State Patrol and other state law enforcement agencies, WSB-TV and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.

Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane in late September, impacting communities throughout the Southeast, like Augusta. In October, Caring For Others hosted a distribution providing more than $750,000 in merchandise to Augusta residents.

“Our goal is to allow every person impacted by the disaster to get back on their feet with these shoes, clothing and household goods,” Richmond-Shockley said. “We hope this third phase of disaster relief will uplift the community impacted by the recent disasters. We are grateful to the contributions of our partnerships.”

‘The Caring Convoy’ by Caring for Others is a coalition of local companies that aim to provide immediate aid, relief and comfort to areas severely impacted by catastrophic natural disasters across the United States and overseas. Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley has been providing relief funds and supplies to those impacted by dozens of natural disasters over the last two decades.