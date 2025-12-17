Michigan cops discover stolen semi truck during traffic stop

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Michigan police have arrested a Canadian man after it discovered the big rig he was driving was stolen, and that the VIN number was altered to conceal its identity.

Michigan State Police say that Yuvraj Singh of Brampton, Ontario, was arraigned Monday on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, motor vehicle fraud – concealing or misrepresenting identity of motor vehicle with intent, and invalid license plate – international registration plan.

According to a report from WILX, MSP officials stated that a Motor Carrier Officer from the Sault Ste. Marie Post was on patrol around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, when he spotted a semi-truck towing a trailer, which had commercial vehicle violations near the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge.

During a traffic stop, the officer reportedly discovered the truck had previously been reported stolen out of Ontario, Canada. The officer confirmed the truck had been stolen and found that the vehicle’s VIN number had been altered “in an apparent attempt to conceal its identity.”

The semi-truck and trailer were seized and towed from the scene.

MSP officials have not specified exactly when or where Singh allegedly stole the truck or what was inside the trailer, if anything, according t the WLIX report.

Singh, 24, was given a personal recognizance bond with conditions including he must surrender his passport, he must not leave the county or state, that he be monitored by a GPS tether, as well as additional standard conditions.