Volvo Group to open new parts distribution center in Tacoma, Washington

The Volvo Group will invest $37.7 million to open a new 115,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Regional Distribution Center (RDC) in Tacoma, Wash., to better support its Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Volvo Penta and Volvo Construction Equipment dealers in North America.

“This facility represents a significant expansion to the Volvo Group’s parts distribution capabilities, allowing us to reduce transportation lead times and improve reliability, especially for dealers in the more remote areas of Western Canada,” said Peter Andell, vice president of service market logistics for Volvo Group North America.

Expanding Coverage in the Northwest and Canada

The facility will employ about 20 people and is key to optimizing parts delivery and expanding coverage to dealers in the Northwest United States and Western Canada.

The new facility, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, will become the primary RDC for approximately 240 dealers, reducing delivery times on stock orders by 1-2 days on average. Additionally, it is expected to help the Volvo Group significantly reduce its CO2 emissions by centralizing order distribution closer to recipient dealers.

Once fully operational, the Tacoma RDC is expected to fulfill more than 500,000 order lines each year.