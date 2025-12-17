TheTrucker.com
Volvo Group to open new parts distribution center in Tacoma, Washington

By Dana Guthrie -
The Volvo Group will open a new 115,000-square-foot Regional Distribution Center in Tacoma, Washington, to support Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks North America, Volvo Construction Equipment and Volvo Penta dealers in the Northwest United States and Western Canada. The facility, which represents a $37.7 million investment, is currently undergoing renovations and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027. (Photo courtesy Volvo)

The Volvo Group will invest $37.7 million to open a new 115,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Regional Distribution Center (RDC) in Tacoma, Wash., to better support its Volvo Trucks, Mack Trucks, Volvo Penta and Volvo Construction Equipment dealers in North America.

“This facility represents a significant expansion to the Volvo Group’s parts distribution capabilities, allowing us to reduce transportation lead times and improve reliability, especially for dealers in the more remote areas of Western Canada,” said Peter Andell, vice president of service market logistics for Volvo Group North America.

Expanding Coverage in the Northwest and Canada

The facility will employ about 20 people and is key to optimizing parts delivery and expanding coverage to dealers in the Northwest United States and Western Canada.

The new facility, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2027, will become the primary RDC for approximately 240 dealers, reducing delivery times on stock orders by 1-2 days on average. Additionally, it is expected to help the Volvo Group significantly reduce its CO2 emissions by centralizing order distribution closer to recipient dealers.

Once fully operational, the Tacoma RDC is expected to fulfill more than 500,000 order lines each year.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

