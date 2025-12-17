TheTrucker.com
ACT: Preliminary net trailer orders underwhelm

By Dana Guthrie -
According to ACT Research, preliminary net trailer orders see a significant decline from October.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net trailer orders in November underwhelm with 4,100 units lower than October’s  levels.

“Sequentially, a slight dip in net orders is expected, as October is usually the strongest order intake month of the annual cycle, with order boards for the next year beginning to open,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research & publications at ACT Research. “November’s tally brings the year-to-date net order total to 151.3k units, or 9% more net orders than were accepted through year-to-date November 2024.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)
Numbers Well Below November 2024

The decline is a 24% month-to-month decrease. At 13,000 units booked in November, order intake was 37% below last November’s level. Seasonal adjustment (SA) at this point in the annual order cycle lowers the monthly tally to about 10,500 units. Final November results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate is typically within ±5% of the final order tally.

“Not only do net orders continue to underwhelm, cancellations remain elevated,” McNealy said. “Looking forward, concerns about moderating economic activity, ongoing weak for-hire carrier profitability, and ambiguous government policies remain as challenges to stronger trailer demand. While pent-up demand is building, and fleets will eventually need to divert capex to trailing equipment purchases deferred over the past few years, stronger revenues will be needed before the purchase spigot is opened wider.”

