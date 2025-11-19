TheTrucker.com
ACT: Preliminary net trailer orders spike in October

By Dana Guthrie -
Preliminary net trailer order activity in October surges, as seasonally expected, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net trailer orders in October were 5,700 units higher than September’s 11,300 level, a 51% month-to-month increase.

“Sequentially, October’s higher net order intake was expected, as it is usually one of the strongest order months in the annual cycle initiated at the end of Q3 when the industry begins opening next year’s order boards,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research & publications at ACT Research. “October’s tally brings the year-to-date net order total to 138.3k units, or 17% more net orders than were accepted through year-to-date October 2024.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT Research)

At 17,100 units booked in October, order intake was 3% above last October’s level. Seasonal adjustment (SA) at this point in the annual order cycle lowers the monthly tally to about 12,600 units. Final October results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate is typically within ±5% of the final order tally.

“Looking forward, concern continues that moderating economic activity, ongoing weak for-hire carrier profitability, and ambiguous governmental policy, especially around the EPA low-NOx rule, remain as challenges to stronger trailer demand. However, pent-up demand is building, and fleets eventually will need to divert capex to trailing equipment purchases deferred over the past few years,” McNealy said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

