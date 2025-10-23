ACT: Preliminary net trailer orders rise in September

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary net trailer orders in September were 2,300 units higher than August’s 9,100 level, a 25% month-to-month increase.

“Sequentially, September’s higher net order intake was expected, as the annual cycle begins to move toward stronger order months at the end of Q3 when the industry begins opening next year’s order boards,” said Jennifer McNealy, director CV market research & publications at ACT Research. “September’s tally brings the Q3 net order total to 29,200 units, or 8% more net orders than were accepted in Q3’24. Data show the year-to-date net order total at nearly 121,200 units, about 20% better than the same nine-month order intake of 2024.”

At 11,300 units booked in September, order intake was 5% below last September’s level. Seasonal adjustment (SA) at this point in the annual order cycle lowers the monthly tally to about 10,000 units. Final September results will be available later this month. This preliminary market estimate is typically within ±5% of the final order tally.

“Looking forward, concern continues that moderating economic activity, ongoing weak for-hire carrier profitability, and ambiguous governmental policy, especially around the EPA low NOx rule, remain as challenges to stronger trailer demand,” McNealy said. “However, two potential positives for trailer demand are in sight; pent-up demand is building, and with Section 232 tariffs risking cost increases for power-unit expenditures, fleets may be willing to divert capex to trailing equipment purchases deferred over the past few years. At this point, ACT’s expectations are for an improving but still subdued trailer industry outlook.”