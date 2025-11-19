Trucker Path partners with NAPFTDS to strengthen CDL training pipeline

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Trucker Path is partnering with the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS).

“Every driver entering the industry should understand the tools and technology shaping modern trucking,” said Chris Oliver, CMO, Trucker Path. “By partnering with NAPFTDS, we’re helping CDL schools prepare students for real-world conditions. Everything from trip planning to truck stop selection to compliance with changing safety standards. It’s about giving new drivers a head start in operating efficiently and safely.”

Real-World Tools

The collaboration connects Trucker Path’s driver technology platform with the NAPFTDS nationwide network of publicly funded CDL training programs, giving instructors and students experience with the real-world tools used by more than one million professional drivers.

Under the partnership, NAPFTDS member schools will be able to integrate Trucker Path’s trip planning, navigation, and parking availability tools into their classroom and behind-the-wheel training. This initiative gives students first-hand experience with the same data-driven insights professional drivers use daily to plan routes, locate safe parking, and manage time more efficiently.

Several NAPFTDS member schools have already integrated Trucker Path into their programs.

Industry-Relevant Instruction

“At MATC, we’ve integrated Trucker Path into our curriculum as a trip planning tool, and the response from students has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Dan Zdrojewski, lead faculty, truck driving at Milwaukee Area Technical College. “It’s intuitive, industry-relevant, and gives our future drivers real-world resources they’ll rely on from day one. This kind of collaboration strengthens training programs nationwide.”

The Trucker Path and NAPFTDS collaboration roll out includes joint educational sessions, app access for instructors and students, and a series of best-practice webinars highlighting how schools can integrate driver-tech platforms into their CDL programs.

“Trucker Path brings invaluable expertise and technology that perfectly aligns with NAPFTDS’s mission to advance public truck driver training, resulting in enhanced curriculum effectiveness and better-prepared graduates,” said Martin Garsee, executive director of NAPFTDS. “Their cutting-edge digital tools bring real-world relevance to the classroom, helping our students graduate with the skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s transportation industry.”