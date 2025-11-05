The Trucker Media Group launches digital CDL training school directory

Without truck drivers, the world would quickly grind to a halt. This statement likely comes as no surprise to those in the trucking industry — particularly drivers, driver trainers and driver recruiters.

The rest of the world quickly discovered the valuable role trucking plays in the supply chain back in 2020 when COVID-19 shutdowns and delivery delays wreaked havoc on health care facilities, retailers and consumers alike.

Qualified drivers are always needed.

To help facilitate access to driver training, The Trucker Media Group (TTMG) has launched the CDL Training Guide.

This new resource, designed for prospective drivers, motor carriers and CDL training institutions, is a comprehensive directory of truck driving schools and CDL training facilities in the U.S.

The goal? To help student drivers find the best training schools and prepare for a successful professional truck driving career.

TTMG, in cooperation with the Commercial Vehicle Training Association (CVTA), and National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools (NAPFTDS), is excited to present a comprehensive listing of public, private and carrier-owned training facilities.

“Before CDLTrainingGuide.com, aspiring drivers lacked a single, comprehensive resource with CDL training school program specifics, including costs and program types,” said Steven Sardelli, TTMG’s director of product strategy.

The up-to-date listing of CDL training facilities allows people who are starting their truck driving career to identify, research and select the best school near them.

“We meticulously curated our directory, collecting over 20 crucial data points for each CDL school to provide unmatched transparency,” Sardelli said. “We are committed to supporting students and schools, and we provide basic listings for all schools at no cost.”

CDL licensing has become top news in the U.S.

In recent months, the issue of English language proficiency among truck drivers has made national headlines. As a result, educators, state licensing agencies and motor carriers are facing stricter regulations when licensing and hiring non-citizen drivers.

“Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s push for stricter English proficiency and his focus on rooting out CDL mills validates the industry’s demand for transparency and quality,” said Bobby Ralston, CEO of TTMG. “Information is power, and the schools in our directory showcase their strengths.

“We don’t simply provide leads; we act as partners for CDL schools in this new era of accountability,” Ralston continued. “By curating multiple points for each CDL school, we provide a portal for prospective students to cut through the noise and choose programs that truly meet their needs.”

Delivering new opportunities for training providers.

Although any CDL school can be listed with a basic free listing which includes over 20 fields of information about its school, CTLTrainingGuide.com also offers opportunities for premium listing that include premium placement, enhanced directory listing content and customized digital marketing campaign with guaranteed leads.

“These premium lead generation programs guarantee a continuous flow of qualified leads per month,” Sardelli said.

Driving schools around the country are seeing a significant increase in prospective student leads through premium listings.

“CDLTrainingGuide.com has made it easy for our school to get more CDL students,” shared Asher Weinstein, director of marketing for Driving Academy. “They offer flexibility and responsiveness that has allowed Driving Academy locations across the country to see success even when other channels are down.”

To find out how to create a basic or premium listing, or modifying an existing listing, on the online directory, contact us.

We also deliver news impacting the CDL training industry straight to your mailbox.

To keep CDL schools, instructors, and other training professionals informed about the latest developments in commercial driver education, TTMG has created CDL Training Trends, a periodic email journal.

Each issue will feature news articles with updates on training practices, insights into regulatory changes affecting the CDL training community, and more.

To subscribe to CDL Training Trends, visit the CDLTrainingGuide home page and click on the “CDL Training Trends eNewsletter” link.