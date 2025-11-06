19th annual Truckers for Troops campaign begins Nov. 10

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is getting ready to launch its annual Truckers for Troops campaign from Nov. 10-16.

The annual drive focuses on supporting U.S. troops overseas and veterans back home.

“The fundraising effort has been an OOIDA tradition since 2007, originally dedicated to sending care packages to service personnel stationed in combat zones,” OOIDA said. “Truckers for Troops has also helped a variety of veterans facilities, including those assisting or housing wounded, disabled or homeless service members.”

How Truckers for Troops Works

During the one-week campaign period, truckers can join or renew for one year for $35, with 10 percent of that money going toward care packages. OOIDA matches the 10 percent dollar for dollar.

Phone: During business hours, call 816-229-5791, mention Truckers for Troops, and get transferred to Membership.

Online and after hours: click here and select “Become a Member” to join or renew.

Mail: If mailing in payments, indicate “Dues & Donation” or “Donation only” and specify “TROOPS” on your payment. Direct donation-only checks to the OOIDA Foundation.

Achievements to Date

“Over the past 18 years, OOIDA has raised more than $800,000 dollars and sent more than 3,288 care packages, serving more than 39,400 members of the military,” OOIDA said. “The organization has also sent aid packages to 65 different facilities caring for wounded, disabled and homeless veterans, including the Veterans Community Project. The VCP began in Kansas City and plans to have locations in every state. Currently they have locations in Sioux Falls, S.D., Longmont, Co., St. Louis, Mo. and anticipate expanding to Oklahoma City, Okla., Milwaukee, Wis. and Glendale, Ariz”.

Spotlight on Veterans Community Project

“This invaluable project transitions veterans from homelessness to permanent housing,” OOIDA said. “Veterans are provided with ‘tiny homes’ filled with amenities. All veterans can also access a community center for other types of support and services. With several locations and plans for national expansion, the project aims to touch lives in every state.”

Sending Care Packages

Anyone who has a family member or friend serving with the U.S. military, and who would like for them to get a care package, can send the name and complete address to [email protected]. Be sure to include projected stateside return date.

To send card and letters to show appreciation, they can be addressed to Attention: Truckers for Troops, P.O. Box 1000, Grain Valley, MO 64029.

“Towns or school names can be included, but please do not include last names or other personal information,” OOIDA said “No particular theme, and not necessarily holidays or Christmas.”

Additional information can be found at the Truckers for Troops website.