Nominate rising talent for TCA’s Elevate Young Leadership Program

WASHINGTON — Have a rising talent eager to learn, contribute and expand their leadership skills, then now is the time to nominate them for the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Elevate Young Leadership Program

“The Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) Elevate Young Leadership Program is designed to educate, engage and connect the next generation of truckload leaders,” TCA said. “Participants gain access to meaningful peer interaction, industry insight and leadership-focused programming aimed at preparing them for long-term success.”

The Next Generation in Trucking

TCA’s Elevate Young Leadership Program will help connect and develop the next generation of leaders in the truckload industry.

“This program provides young professionals with valuable opportunities to learn, collaborate and grow through mentorship, skill-building sessions and industry networking,” TCA said. “Participants will engage in a mix of in-person meetings at TCA events and virtual sessions throughout the year, gaining practical insights and professional connections that drive career success.”

According to TCA, nominating a young leader sends a strong message.

“You’re investing in their professional growth and preparing your fleet for the future,” TCA said.

To learn more and nominate a young leader, click here.

Applications close on Dec. 10.

To read about the most recent class of young leaders, click here.