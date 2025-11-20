TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

DAT: Truckload volumes fall for 4th straight month

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   DAT: Truckload volumes fall for 4th straight month
Reading Time: 2 minutes
DAT: Truckload volumes fall for 4th straight month
DAT report: Truckload freight volumes hit four-month low.

BEAVERTON, Ore. —Truckload freight volumes declined for the fourth consecutive month in October, casting a long, cool shadow on shipping activity for holiday retail goods.

The report comes from DAT Freight & Analytics, which operates the DAT One freight marketplace and DAT iQ data analytics service.

DAT Truckload Volume Index

For the first time in 2025, the DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI) for all three equipment types was lower on both a month-over-month and year-over-year basis:

  • Van TVI: 232, down 3% compared to September and 11% year over year.
  • Refrigerated TVI: 184, down 2% month over month and 7% year over year.
  • Flatbed TVI: 305, down 4% month over month and 3% year over year.

“Freight volumes in the third quarter and October reflect what we’re seeing in the broader goods economy, with shippers drawing on inventory built up earlier in the year to reduce their exposure to tariffs and weak consumer demand,” said Ken Adamo, DAT chief of analytics. “As a result, the traditional peak holiday shipping season looks virtually non-existent this year.”

Rates Edged Higher

While truckload freight volumes continued to slip, tighter capacity nudged rates upward. National average spot rates rose for all three equipment types in October:

  • Spot van: $2.07 per mile, up 2 cents from September.
  • Spot reefer: $2.48 per mile, up 4 cents.
  • Spot flatbed: $2.51 per mile, up 1 cent.

Spot rates were higher than in October 2024, when the van rate averaged $2.02 per mile, the reefer rate $2.39, and the flatbed rate $2.42.

Contract Rates Showed Little Change Compared to September
  • Contract van: $2.42 per mile, unchanged for the third straight month.
  • Contract reefer: $2.78 per mile, up 2 cents.
  • Contract flatbed: $3.09 per mile, up 3 cents.
Still a Buyer’s Market

While dry van rates on new contracts are averaging 1 to 2% less than the rates they are replacing, new contract rates for temperature-controlled freight are beginning to rise, noted Dr. Chris Caplice, DAT chief scientist.

“While it’s a buyer’s market for truckload transportation, it’s also buyer beware,” Caplice said. “Polling of shippers in our DAT iQ Benchmark consortium shows they’re prioritizing reliable capacity over securing minor cost savings on new contracts. Carrier survivability and overall viability are becoming growing concerns.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE