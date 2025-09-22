DAT: Truckload volumes, spot rates dip in August

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Demand for truckload services cooled in August after July’s tariff-driven pull-forward of imports, according to DAT Freight & Analytics.

The DAT Truckload Volume Index

The DAT Truckload Volume Index (TVI) declined for dry van, refrigerated and flatbed freight, reflecting fewer loads moved last month versus July.

Van TVI: 236, down 8% month over month and 7% lower year over year.

Refrigerated (reefer) TVI: 193, down 6% month over month, up 1% year over year.

Flatbed TVI: 298, down 6% month over month, up 2% year over year

The number of available loads on the spot market increased during the final week of August, when a national brake-inspection campaign and the lead-up to Labor Day weekend tightened capacity. Overall, however, freight volumes were softer than usual for August, especially for van loads. The Van TVI was the lowest for August since 2021.

“August underscored how shippers pulling forward imports earlier in the year is affecting typical seasonal demand for trucks,” said Ken Adamo, DAT chief of analytics. “Retail goods that usually move in August—back-to-school and holiday products, for example—are already in inventory.”

Spot rates fell from July levels

National average spot rates declined across all three equipment types in August:

Spot van: $2.03 per mile, down 2 cents from July.

Spot reefer: $2.41 per mile, down 1 cent.

Spot flatbed: $2.49 per mile, down 6 cents.

Linehaul rates, which exclude an amount equal to an average fuel surcharge, tracked with changes to broker-to-carrier spot rates. The van linehaul rate averaged $1.61 per mile, down 2 cents month over month. The reefer rate was unchanged at $1.96, and the flatbed rate fell 5 cents to $1.99.

Linehaul rates were higher compared to August 2024, when the van rate was $1.59 per mile, the reefer rate was $1.95, and the flatbed rate was $1.92.

Rates to move freight under contract declined as well.

Contract van: $2.42 per mile, down 2 cents month over month.

Contract reefer: $2.74 per mile, down 4 cents.

Contract flatbed: $3.09 per mile, down 2 cents

“Rates are under pressure for truckload carriers bidding on contracts for 2026,” Adamo said.. “While shippers are uncertain about future freight volumes, especially industrial, cross-border, and goods that follow import cycles, they’ve managed to hold the line on contract pricing.”