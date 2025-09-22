Gunman killed in early morning shooting at an Amazon facility in Georgia

COLUMBUS, Georgia (AP) — A suspected gunman has been killed at an Amazon facility in the west Georgia city of Columbus, according to authorities.
The shooting happened early Monday morning at the Amazon facility on the city’s east side. No other deaths have been reported, and no other details were immediately released.
Columbus police said in a statement that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit was gathering more information.
