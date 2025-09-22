TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Gunman killed in early morning shooting at an Amazon facility in Georgia

By The Associated Press -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Gunman killed in early morning shooting at an Amazon facility in Georgia
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Gunman killed in early morning shooting at an Amazon facility in Georgia
A suspected gunman has been killed at an Amazon facility in the west Georgia city of Columbus, according to authorities.

COLUMBUS, Georgia (AP) — A suspected gunman has been killed at an Amazon facility in the west Georgia city of Columbus, according to authorities.

The shooting happened early Monday morning at the Amazon facility on the city’s east side. No other deaths have been reported, and no other details were immediately released.

Columbus police said in a statement that the department’s Violent Crimes Unit was gathering more information.

The Associated Press Logo

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.

Avatar for The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. The Trucker Media Group is subscriber of The Associated Press has been granted the license to use this content on TheTrucker.com and The Trucker newspaper in accordance with its Content License Agreement with The Associated Press.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE