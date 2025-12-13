TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Texas trucker dies in rollover crash in Arkansas

By Bruce Guthrie -
A truck driver from Arlington, Texas was killed in a rollover crash in Arkansas.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Texas trucker is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Little Rock.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash summary, Weli Hure Ugas, 48, of Arlington, Texas was attempting to merge from Interstate 40 to Interstate 30 in North Little Rock, when he failed to negotiate the left-facing curve to complete the merge.

Police say as a result, the 2013 Freightliner left the roadway and overturned.

The incident occurred during the overnight hours on Dec. 7 at approximately 2:07 a.m.

ASP’s report also states that the road conditions were dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

