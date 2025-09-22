OOIDA supports new bill to ban predatory truck leasing

WASHINGTON — The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) is announcing its strong support for the Predatory Truck Leasing Prevention Act of 2025.

The legislation was introduced by U.S. Representative Julia Brownley (D-CA) to prevent “greedy and deceptive carriers from offering contracts that take advantage of truck drivers.”

“OOIDA and truckers across America applaud Representative Brownley for taking on the predatory lease-purchase schemes that have fleeced truck drivers for decades,” said Todd Spencer, OOIDA president. “These scams dangle the promise of ownership but leave drivers broke, trapped in debt, and kicked to the curb with nothing to show for it. These schemes represent the worst in trucking and the Predatory Truck Leasing Prevention Act would put a stop to this practice once and for all.”

Drivers Trapped in Crushing Debt

“Current predatory leasing arrangements exploit hardworking truck drivers who are simply trying to build a career and support their families,” Brownley said. “Far too many drivers are trapped in crushing debt, denied fair pay, and prevented from ever owning their trucks. These abusive practices push dedicated workers out of the industry, create unnecessary financial stress, and can even put drivers and the public at risk on our roads. My bill will help put an end to these abusive practices, level the playing field for drivers by giving them a fair shot at ownership, strengthen the trucking workforce, and make our roads safer.”

FMCSA Truck Leasing Task Force

The new legislation was drafted after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s (FMCSA) Truck Leasing Task Force found that 90% of these agreements end in driver default. Founded in 2023, the Task Force engaged drivers, industry experts, and government agencies to analyze the pervasive issue of predatory lease-purchase programs. The official report described predatory agreements as “irredeemable tools of fraud and driver oppression that threaten a safe national transportation system and diminish the number of truck drivers attracted to and who stay in the trucking industry.”

“Truckers frequently work over 70 hours per week to keep our supply chain intact and they deserve fairness at every turn,” OOIDA said. “OOIDA is committed to the well-being of drivers and will continue to protect them as long as duplicitous actors remain in the industry.”

To read the bill in full, click here.