ATA, TMC celebrate National Technician Appreciation Week

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) and ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council are celebrating the 6th annual National Technician Appreciation Week.
“National Technician Appreciation Week is a time to pause and thank the [people] who keep our trucks up and running,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Their professionalism and commitment to upholding exacting standards enhance the efficiency of our supply chain and help to keep everyone on the road safe. Without technicians’ skill, knowledge, and attention to detail, our industry would not be able to deliver the goods that American families and businesses depend on.”
6th Annual Celebration
“We are very excited to launch the sixth annual National Technician Appreciation Week to recognize the professional technicians who are indispensable to trucking operations from coast to coast,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director. “Without technicians ensuring vehicles are ready for service and in safe condition, drivers could not make the deliveries we rely on. This is the perfect time for our industry and the general public to show our appreciation and say ‘Thank you’ to these important individuals for the valuable work they do.”