ATA, TMC to celebrate 6th annual National Technician Appreciation Week

WASHINGTON — Celebrating the hard work and commitment of professional technicians, the American Trucking Associations and ATA’s Technology & Maintenance Council are announcing that the sixth annual National Technician Appreciation Week will be held September 21-27.

“National Technician Appreciation Week is a time to pause and thank the men and women who keep our trucks up and running,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “Their professionalism and commitment to upholding exacting standards enhance the efficiency of our supply chain and help to keep everyone on the road safe. Without technicians’ skill, knowledge, and attention to detail, our industry would not be able to deliver the goods that American families and businesses depend on.”

Serving a Critical Role

Professional technicians perform one of the most demanding and critical roles in trucking. NTAW not only acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of these dedicated professionals, but also helps attract prospective talent to one of the most in-demand careers in the industry.

“We are very excited to announce the dates for the sixth annual National Technician Appreciation Week to recognize the professional technicians who are indispensable to trucking operations from coast to coast,” said Robert Braswell, TMC executive director “Without technicians ensuring vehicles are ready for service and in safe condition, drivers could not make the deliveries we rely on. This is the perfect time for our industry and the general public to show our appreciation and say ‘thank you’ to these important individuals for the valuable work they do.”

For more information on NTAW, visit https://tmc.trucking.org/events.