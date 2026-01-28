McLeod and Aurora complete integration ahead of schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — McLeod Software and Aurora Innovation Inc. complete the API integration between Aurora and McLeod’s Transportation Management System (TMS) ahead of schedule.

“In a market that demands constant innovation, we are proud to be the first TMS to put the power of autonomous trucking directly into the hands of our customers,” said Tom McLeod, founder, CEO, McLeod Software. “Completing this integration ahead of schedule is a testament to our collective urgency with Aurora to bring innovation to our customers today.”

Eligible McLeod customers with a subscription to the Aurora Driver can now book and manage autonomous truck capacity directly within their existing TMS workflows. The milestone was also delivered ahead of schedule due to high levels of interest from McLeod’s customer base to access driverless trucks.

Making Autonomous Truck Tech Practical

“We’ve turned driverless trucking technology into a practical, everyday service,” said Ossa Fisher, president, Aurora. “By embedding the Aurora Driver directly into the McLeod ecosystem, we are enabling carriers to easily adopt driverless trucks and immediately start optimizing their networks.”

Real-World Impact with Early Adopters: Russell Transport

The integration is already generating value for early adopters. Russell Transport, a longtime McLeod customer, is utilizing the feature to tender autonomous loads powered by the Aurora Driver.

“The ability to tender autonomous loads through our existing McLeod dashboard has been a meaningful operational improvement,” said Rami Abdeljaber, executive vice president, COO, Russell Transport. “We are seeing efficiency gains without disrupting our operations. The integration is seamless, real-time and operationally effective.”

Advanced Workflow for the Autonomous Age

According to a company press release, the completed integration removes the friction often associated with adopting new technologies. The following capabilities are now available to McLeod customers running version 21.1 or newer:

Seamless Tendering: Users can tender driverless loads directly within the McLeod TMS screen they use every day, eliminating the need for separate applications or portals.

Real-Time Visibility: Dispatchers will receive real-time location tracking from the Aurora Driver, ensuring pickup to delivery is on-time for the customer.

Automated Status Updates: Automatic status updates from the Aurora Driver promotes transparency and keeps customers apprised of key milestones.