ACT: December used truck sale volume higher than expected

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Class 8 used truck sales see a higher volume than expected in December.

According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales returned to sequential growth in December. The 12% m/m increase was directionally consistent with, but a little stronger than, the 9% seasonal gain.

“December is usually the fifth strongest sales month of the year, running almost exactly at average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The auction and wholesale markets were mixed in December. Auction volumes surged 33% m/m in typical quarter end fashion. Dealers saw activity slow 15% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes were 16% better m/m in December.”

“The Class 8 average retail sale price added 6.1% m/m in December, climbing to $57,048,” Tam said. “Longer term, prices declined 0.5% y/y.”