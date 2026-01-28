TheTrucker.com
ACT: December used truck sale volume higher than expected

By Dana Guthrie -
Used truck sales surge past expectations in December, according to ACT Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Class 8 used truck sales see a higher volume than expected in December.

According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales returned to sequential growth in December. The 12% m/m increase was directionally consistent with, but a little stronger than, the 9% seasonal gain.

“December is usually the fifth strongest sales month of the year, running almost exactly at average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “The auction and wholesale markets were mixed in December. Auction volumes surged 33% m/m in typical quarter end fashion. Dealers saw activity slow 15% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes were 16% better m/m in December.”

Used Cl8 Retail Summary Heat Map December 2025 Final
(Courtesy ACT Research)

“The Class 8 average retail sale price added 6.1% m/m in December, climbing to $57,048,” Tam said. “Longer term, prices declined 0.5% y/y.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

