FleetForce Truck Driver Training and San Jacinto College partner to expand CDL training access in southeast Texas

PASADENA, Texas — FleetForce Truck Driver Training is partnering with San Jacinto College to recruit and train aspiring commercial truck drivers in the greater Houston region.

“Agreements like this ensure San Jacinto College can keep workforce education affordable, relevant and sustainable for the communities we serve,” said Dr. Sallie Kay Janes, associate vice chancellor of continuing and professional development, San Jacinto College. “By partnering with a provider like FleetForce, we are able to offer high-quality CDL training while reducing costs for the college and reinvesting those savings into student success and regional workforce development.”

The partnership will offer CDL training programs on San Jacinto College’s campus, including testing and on-site training.

Making CDL Training More Accessible

According to a joint press release, FleetForce’s partnership with San Jacinto College comes as the U.S. continues to face truck driver shortages, with reports indicating nearly 80,000 positions remained unfilled last summer.

“The greater Houston region is one of the most important logistics hubs in the country, and the demand for skilled truck drivers continues to grow,” said Tra Williams, founder and CEO of FleetForce Truck Driver Training. “This partnership with San Jacinto College makes CDL training more accessible by providing on-campus instruction and testing, helping residents enter high-demand careers while supporting the businesses and industries that keep our economy moving.”

FleetForce Training

“FleetForce’s training programs are designed to teach all the mandatory skills aspiring drivers need to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License, offering training opportunities for Class A, B and C licenses,” the release said. “In addition to competitive salaries, professional drivers typically receive healthcare and retirement benefits, paid vacation and additional perks. Former FleetForce students have advanced their careers within the trucking industry, with many becoming owner-operators earning six-figure salaries.”

In addition to San Jacinto College, FleetForce currently partners with twelve other colleges and municipalities across the country and plans to expand across Texas and into other states soon.

Interested CDL students can enroll today by clicking here.