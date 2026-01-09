Fleetforce Truck Driver Training partners with Lee County Schools to expand CDL training in southwest Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. — FleetForce Truck Driver Training is partnering with Lee County Schools to recruit and train aspiring commercial truck drivers through a newly established CDL training program.

“The demand for skilled drivers continues to grow in Florida,” said Tra Williams, president of FleetForce. “With competitive wages, this is an incredible opportunity for Southwest Florida residents who are eager to work and find a meaningful career. Our partnership with Lee County Schools makes this pathway possible for those interested in CDL careers, and employers seeking drivers.”

Built to support Southwest Florida’s growing workforce needs, the program will offer CDL students skills training at Lee County’s LeeTran headquarters, with classes beginning at Fort Myers Technical College, and plans to expand into other municipalities in 2026.

Multiple Types of Skills Training

FleetForce’s training programs are designed to teach all the mandatory skills aspiring drivers need to obtain their Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). It offers training opportunities for Class A, B, and C licenses, and its partnership with Lee County Schools comes as Florida, the nation’s third most populous and fastest-growing state, is projected to require nearly 25 percent of the nation’s total commercial trucking workforce over the next 10 years.

“We are proud to partner with FleetForce to expand career opportunities for our students and community,” said Ed Mathews, associate superintendent for Adult, Career, Technical and Alternative Education. “This CDL training program aligns with our mission to prepare learners for success in both college and the workforce. By connecting education directly to Florida’s growing transportation industry, we are opening doors to high-demand, high-wage careers that strengthen Southwest Florida’s economy and empower our graduates to thrive.”

FleetForce Training Benefits

“In addition to competitive salaries, graduates from FleetForce often receive healthcare and retirement benefits, paid vacation and more,” FleetForce said. “Pre-hire opportunities matching students with businesses before program completion are often available thanks to support from the Florida Trucking Association (FTA). Most graduates of FleetForce have advanced their careers in the trucking industry, with several becoming owner-operators earning six-figure salaries.”

In addition to Lee County Schools, FleetForce partners with eleven other colleges and municipalities across the country and plans to expand into six new markets, including Cape Coral, soon. Interested CDL students can enroll by clicking here or by calling 239-899-4235.