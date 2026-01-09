Semi crashes trying to avoid collision with box truck in Idaho.

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police (ISP) stated in a press release on Thursday that it is investigating a crash that occurred at 8:46 p.m. on Wednesday night on northbound I-15 at milepost 73, Pocatello.

A 47-year-old man, from Brigham City, Utah was traveling northbound on I-15 in a 2022 white Kenworth semi-truck. A white box truck, driven by an unknown driver, merged in front of the Kenworth. To avoid collision, the Kenworth semi-truck veered to the right and collided with an impact attenuator where it came to a stop, blocking the lane of travel on the I-15 73 off ramp.

There were no details concerning injuries in the incident.

This incident remains under investigation