Traffic fatalities drop 18 percent in Colorado

Colorado has released data on its traffic fatality rates in 2025.

According to a press release from the Colorado Department of Transportation, preliminary data shows that 234 people died in crashes involving an impaired driver in Colorado last year. While impaired driving-related fatalities are down 18 percent since 2022, impaired driving remains a leading contributing factor in Colorado traffic deaths.

“To prevent impaired driving-related crashes, CDOT will support the Colorado State Patrol and 59 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Winter Blitz DUI enforcement period from Jan. 8 to 21,” Drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado roads safe.

“Removing impaired drivers from our roads remains a top priority for Colorado law enforcement, no matter the time of year. Being responsible should be a routine step every driver takes before using impairing substances,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Even if you think you’re OK to drive, the consequences of impaired driving are never worth the risk. Use a ride-share service, public transportation or call a sober friend. Your commitment to sober driving could save a life.”

Colorado’s numbers show that last year 34% of traffic deaths involved an impaired driver. This remains higher than the national average of 30%, as calculated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“Although traffic deaths involving drugs or alcohol have declined since 2022, impaired drivers continue to endanger all road users,” said Shoshana Lew, executive director of CDOT. “Don’t put yourself and others at risk — especially on winter roads. Choose a sober ride home if you’ve been consuming alcohol or cannabis.”