Pilot partners with Tesla on semi charger network for fleets

Pilot Travel Centers is partnering with Tesla to install semi chargers to facilitate heavy-duty electric vehicle truck charging.

“Helping to shape the future of energy is a strategic pillar in meeting the needs of our guests and the North American transportation industry,” said Shannon Sturgil, senior vice president, alternative fuels at Pilot. “Heavy-duty charging is yet another extension of our exploration into alternative fuel offerings, and we’re happy to partner with a leader in the space that provides turnkey solutions and deploys them quickly.

Construction Begins in First Half of 2026

The Tesla charging stations will be built at select Pilot locations along I-5, I-10, and several major corridors where the need for heavy-duty charging is highest. Construction of Tesla Semi Chargers will begin in the first half of 2026 at select Pilot travel centers planned across California, Georgia, Nevada, New Mexico and Texas. The first sites are expected to open in Summer 2026.

Pilot travel centers equipped with Tesla Semi Chargers will host four to eight charging stalls and will leverage Tesla’s V4 cabinet charging technology, delivering up to 1.2 megawatts of power at each stall.

Tesla Semi-Trucks

The network will initially focus on providing charging infrastructure for Tesla’s Semi trucks. In the future, it may be expanded to be compatible with heavy-duty electric vehicles from other manufacturers.

Tesla has said that the majority of a semi truck’s 500-mile range can be recovered in a 30-minute charge session, matching a normal mandated break period for professional drivers.

“Demand for alternative fuels continues to grow across North America and Pilot continues to diversify its offerings to meet the needs of guests and fleet customers, such as electrification, hydrogen, renewable diesel and higher-blend biodiesel,” Pilot said.