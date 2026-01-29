TheTrucker.com
Business

Montway Auto Transport elevates Alberto Anguiano to COO

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Business   >   Montway Auto Transport elevates Alberto Anguiano to COO
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Montway Auto Transport elevates Alberto Anguiano to COO
New leadership: Alberto Anguiano appointed COO of Montway Auto Transport. (Photo courtesy Anguiano via LinkedIn)

CHICAGO, Ill. — Montway Auto Transport is announcing the promotion of Alberto Anguiano to COO.

“Alberto has been a cornerstone of our executive team, demonstrating the kind of strategic foresight that is rare in this industry,” said Tom Gartland, chairman, CEO, Montway. “His disciplined approach has helped us pursue aggressive growth while maintaining a healthy bottom line. Alberto’s work in leading our recent acquisitions has strengthened our operational DNA. He is exactly the leader we need to drive our long-term vision.”

Alberto Anguiano

In this elevated role, Anguiano will oversee Montway’s daily administrative and operational functions, driving strategic growth initiatives to advance the company’s position as an industry innovator.

Since joining the executive leadership team in 2021, Anguiano has played a pivotal role in Montway’s expansion. His ability to identify high-value acquisition targets and integrate them into the Montway ecosystem has significantly expanded the company’s market share and service capabilities. This promotion marks a new chapter in Montway’s operational maturity and readiness for new market opportunities.

As COO, Anguiano will take on broader responsibilities that leverage his expertise in fiscal management and organizational design. His responsibilities will focus on:

  • Strategic M&A integration: Leading the evaluation and operational onboarding of new partnerships to ensure cultural and functional alignment.
  • Fiscal optimization: Driving profitability through capital allocation and operational efficiencies across all business units.
  • Future-proofing operations: Anticipating shifts in the automotive market to ensure Montway remains agile in a dynamic logistics landscape.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have achieved at Montway, particularly our ability to grow through strategic acquisitions without losing the customer-first focus that built this company,” Anguiano said. “My focus as COO will be to ensure our financial health and operational excellence as we continue to grow.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE