Montway Auto Transport acquires TurnTime Transport

CHICAGO, Ill. — Montway Auto Transport is acquiring TurnTime Transport, an automotive transport brokerage.

“To meet changing consumer demands and compete in today’s competitive marketplace, dealers are sourcing vehicles from multiple channels, including physical and online auctions,” said Tom Gartland, chairman, CEO, Montway. “In just six years, TurnTime Transport has built a reputation for reliability and speed with dealers nationwide. With their responsive service and solid carrier network, TurnTime supports Montway’s long standing commitment of delivering a five-star experience to our dealer clients.”

TurnTime Transport and Montway customers are complementary and this addition strengthens Montway’s capabilities in dealer and auction transportation across the country, according to a company press release.

TurnTime Transport

Justin Becker founded TurnTime Transport in 2019, and operates the company out of Phoenix, Ariz. Becker has extensive experience providing auto logistics services to dealerships, auctions, and remarketing consignors, and has thorough knowledge of digital marketplaces. He also co-founded Wholesale Express and initially developed the dealer centric, wholesale approach to automotive logistics., according to the release.

“I understand the immense pressure dealers face to move inventory quickly,” Becker said. “From the very beginning, we built our company on the principle that speed, clear and precise communication, and deep industry knowledge are essential to our customers. My team and I are driven to pick up and deliver vehicles as fast as possible, with as few hassles as possible, and to always take care of our customers’ vehicles as if they were our own. I’m excited to enhance our efficiency and reach with the true industry professionals at Montway Auto Transport.”

Fulfilling the Need for Nationwide Service

With ongoing inventory challenges, dealers are sourcing units from auctions outside of their local markets. Of those moves, 40% are greater than 150 miles, which is out of range for location auction transporters, creating a need for reliable, nationwide auto transportation services. Montway has a reputation for managing single-unit moves, transporting several hundreds of thousands of vehicles annually, according to the release.

“To date, Montway has delivered more than one million vehicles, earned a Net Promoter Score of 75 (in an industry that averages 40), and has received 100,000 5-star customer reviews,” Montway said.