Volvo Trucks surpasses 1 million connected trucks worldwide, including 218,000 in North America

Volvo Trucks has reached a major milestone with more than one million trucks worldwide now digitally connected.

In North America alone, more than 218,000 connected trucks are deployed in customer operations, representing one in five of all Volvo trucks on the continent.

“Our customers expect more than just a truck, they expect a tool that supports their business in every aspect,” said Peter Voorhoeve, president, Volvo Trucks North America. “With more than 218,000 connected trucks in North America, we are helping fleets maximize productivity and safety every day.”

According to a Volvo press release, heavy trucks of today are sophisticated vehicles filled with advanced software systems, similar to those in passenger cars. Connectivity enables trucks to share data in real time, helping fleets improve safety, fuel efficiency, and uptime while reducing unexpected repairs. For drivers and customers, this translates to trucks that stay on the road longer and operate more efficiently.

The Most Connected Volvo Truck

“The new Volvo VNL, designed specifically for North America, is the most connected truck Volvo has ever built,” Volvo said. “At the center is Volvo’s fleet management platform, Volvo Connect, which brings vehicle insights, remote diagnostics, fuel economy reports, and over-the-air software updates together in one portal. Fleet managers can monitor trucks in near real time, schedule and deploy updates remotely, and reduce unnecessary service visits to improve uptime and maximize driver productivity.”

Smart Services that Keep Trucks Moving

“Volvo’s connected services in North America focus on two priorities: keeping trucks on the road and helping fleets run more efficiently,” Volvo said. “Uptime services use wireless connectivity to track vehicle health in real time, spot potential issues early, and schedule maintenance at the right moment. This prevents unnecessary downtime and ensures trucks get back to work quickly. Over-the-air software updates can also be installed while a truck is parked, reducing trips to the shop.”

Productivity services give fleet managers tools to streamline operations and lower costs. These include fleet planning systems, fuel and safety reports, and driver support features. Drivers also benefit directly from connectivity with the Volvo My Truck app that helps drivers stay connected and prepared before they even get behind the wheel. Drivers can access the My Truck app via a phone or tablet to check key vehicle information such as fluid levels and light status, and can even set the cab climate control before starting a shift, according to the release.

A Digital Shift in Freight Movement

“The milestone highlights how technology is reshaping an industry that moves the majority of freight in the United States,” Volvo said. “Trucks are increasingly connected to the cloud, giving fleets real-time visibility that supports safety, reliability and efficiency on the nation’s highways.”